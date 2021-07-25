Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Tops $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00292263 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.