NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.96.

NTES opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of NetEase by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

