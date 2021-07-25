NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Benchmark raised their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,038,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 456,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56. NCR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

