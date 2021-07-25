National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.
National Health Investors stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94.
In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
