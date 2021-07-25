National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

National Health Investors stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

