National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.14. 274,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

