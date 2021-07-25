National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in National Bank were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.09. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. National Bank’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.