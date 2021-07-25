Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.04.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $188.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.