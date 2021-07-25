Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 184,127 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Murphy Oil worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

