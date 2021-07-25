Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading Down 0.5%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €226.90 ($266.94) and last traded at €226.90 ($266.94). 249,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €228.05 ($268.29).

The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

