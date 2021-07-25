mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002919 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.65 million and $1,209.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.61 or 0.99804295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

