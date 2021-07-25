MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.82

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

About MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA)

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.