MovieBloc (MBL) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.97 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $39.97 million and $11.66 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,356,081,261 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

