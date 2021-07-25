Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after buying an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after buying an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,061,000 after buying an additional 36,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $221.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.84. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

