Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 209,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of Domino’s Pizza worth $194,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after buying an additional 71,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.00.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

