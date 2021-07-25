Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of The Williams Companies worth $225,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

