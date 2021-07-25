Morgan Stanley Purchases 322,871 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,616,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $190,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13.

