Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of JD.com worth $209,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,222,000 after buying an additional 855,625 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after buying an additional 2,211,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JD.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

