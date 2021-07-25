Morgan Stanley Increases Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $151.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47. Allegion has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

