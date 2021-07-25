Morgan Stanley Increases Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $151.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.
Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47. Allegion has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76.
In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
