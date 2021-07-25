Morgan Stanley Has $219.89 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CME Group were worth $219,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,386,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CME Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

