Morgan Stanley Has $202.90 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715,846 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

