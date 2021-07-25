Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $241,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

