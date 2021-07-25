Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 430 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 465 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 423.09.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

