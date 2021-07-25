More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0544 on Major Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $108,751.96 and $13.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00830966 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.