Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPWR opened at $414.26 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $415.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.33.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,447.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,754 shares of company stock worth $22,714,742 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

