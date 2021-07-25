MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $997,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $509,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 589,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

