MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,450,000. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.81. 1,563,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

