MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,282,000 after buying an additional 561,761 shares during the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,945 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

