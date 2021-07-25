MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 52 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $249.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,766,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.55. The company has a market cap of $485.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

