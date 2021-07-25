MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 4,374 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 37,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $33.15. 12,587,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,838,053. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

