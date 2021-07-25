Moeda Loyalty Points Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.11 or 0.00825430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

