Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Model N were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 49.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1,180.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,964 shares of company stock worth $1,133,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.28.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

