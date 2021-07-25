MML Investors Services LLC Sells 27,918 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $5.42 price target on shares of Nokia and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

