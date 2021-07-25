MML Investors Services LLC Sells 117,750 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,750 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

ETON opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETON shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

