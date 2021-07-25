Minter Network (BIP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,485.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $5,485.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00023352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,192.43 or 1.00106062 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,481,988,626 coins and its circulating supply is 4,276,779,059 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.