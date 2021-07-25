Millennium Management LLC Sells 222,263 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.85% of LivaNova worth $30,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $82,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $47,038,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $21,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.