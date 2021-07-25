Millennium Management LLC Has $27.24 Million Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 107.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 772,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PetIQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,039 over the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.