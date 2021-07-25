Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 150,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Whiting Petroleum worth $28,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 67,378 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

WLL opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

