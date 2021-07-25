Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

