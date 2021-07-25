Millennium Management LLC Acquires 90,541 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 286.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,541 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of NICE worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $46,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $287.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.21 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

