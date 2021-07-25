MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 19,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,667. The firm has a market cap of $453.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

