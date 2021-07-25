Michael Allen Schlonsky Sells 2,000 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $60.66 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $24,888,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

