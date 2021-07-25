Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.61 ($11.31).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.36. Metro has a 1-year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

