Method Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $599,132.71 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $599,132.71 and $1,356.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.54 or 0.00835892 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,311,870 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.