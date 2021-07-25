Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $96.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

