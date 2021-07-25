Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 331 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

JD stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,290,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,009. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.