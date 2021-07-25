Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 640,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $10.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $693.74. 243,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $696.34.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

