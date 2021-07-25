Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.58. 241,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,183. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $31.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21.

