Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $996.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

