MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 1.3% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $22.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,613.81. 337,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,539. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $952.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,455.11.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.