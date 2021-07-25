Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 670,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,000. Danimer Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.76% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNMR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,252. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

